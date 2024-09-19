New Zealand's Fightback Led by Latham and Williamson in Rain-Hit Test

In a rain-affected second day of the Galle Test, Tom Latham and Kane Williamson led New Zealand's fightback against Sri Lanka, steering their team to 255-4, trailing by 50 runs as of Thursday.

Latham excelled in favorable batting conditions, scoring 70 off 111 balls before Williamson continued the momentum with a solid 55 off 104 balls.

Despite Sri Lanka landing late blows, Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell helped New Zealand maintain control at stumps, with scores of 41 and 18 not out, respectively, thus setting a strong platform for the days to come.

(With inputs from agencies.)