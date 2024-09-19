Ex-Arsenal Player in $800K Cannabis Smuggling Bust

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, a high-profile former Arsenal player, has been charged in connection with a $800,000 cannabis smuggling bust. Authorities intercepted 60 kilograms of the drug at Stansted airport.

Emmanuel-Thomas, now playing for Greenock Morton in Scotland's second-tier, was arrested at his Glasgow residence and taken to Carlisle for questioning.

The National Crime Agency issued warnings to travelers about harsh penalties for drug smuggling, with Emmanuel-Thomas expected in Carlisle court Thursday on drug importation charges.

