Hockey Punjab Triumphs in Thrilling Shootout to Win Junior National Championship

Hockey Punjab emerged victorious in the 14th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2024, defeating Uttar Pradesh Hockey in a nail-biting shootout. The match, held in Jalandhar, saw Hockey Punjab clinch the title with a 4-3 shootout win after a 3-3 draw in regular time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:53 IST
Players in action. (Picture: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
Hockey Punjab clinched the title in the 14th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2024, defeating Uttar Pradesh Hockey 3-3 (4-3 SO) in a gripping final at Jalandhar's Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium. Sukhwinder Singh, Jarman Singh, and Jobanpreet Singh led the charge in regular time.

For Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Ajeet Yadav, Suraj Pal, and Akash Pal scored, pushing the match into a dramatic shootout. Uttar Pradesh found the net through Akash Pal, Nitish Bhardwaj, and Ajeet Yadav, but Hockey Punjab prevailed as Japnit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Jarman Singh, and Lovenoor Singh scored.

In the third-place match, Hockey Haryana trounced Hockey Karnataka 5-0. Haryana's Amit Khasa, Navraj Singh, Nitin, Manish Kumar, and Sahil Ruhal each scored to secure the victory. Earlier, Hockey Punjab reached the final after a nail-biting win over Hockey Haryana in a penalty shootout following a 4-4 draw.

(With inputs from agencies.)

