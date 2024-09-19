Hockey Punjab Triumphs in Thrilling Shootout to Win Junior National Championship

Hockey Punjab clinched the title in the 14th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2024, defeating Uttar Pradesh Hockey 3-3 (4-3 SO) in a gripping final at Jalandhar's Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium. Sukhwinder Singh, Jarman Singh, and Jobanpreet Singh led the charge in regular time.

For Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Ajeet Yadav, Suraj Pal, and Akash Pal scored, pushing the match into a dramatic shootout. Uttar Pradesh found the net through Akash Pal, Nitish Bhardwaj, and Ajeet Yadav, but Hockey Punjab prevailed as Japnit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Jarman Singh, and Lovenoor Singh scored.

In the third-place match, Hockey Haryana trounced Hockey Karnataka 5-0. Haryana's Amit Khasa, Navraj Singh, Nitin, Manish Kumar, and Sahil Ruhal each scored to secure the victory. Earlier, Hockey Punjab reached the final after a nail-biting win over Hockey Haryana in a penalty shootout following a 4-4 draw.

(With inputs from agencies.)