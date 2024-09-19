Ravichandran Ashwin Sets Unprecedented All-Rounder Record in Test Cricket

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin achieved a historic milestone in Test cricket by becoming the first player ever to score 20-plus fifty-plus scores and take 30-plus five-wicket hauls. Ashwin's feat came during the first Test against Bangladesh at his home ground in Chennai on Thursday.

With India struggling at 144/6, Ashwin launched a counter-attack alongside Ravindra Jadeja, scoring an unbeaten 102 off 112 balls, including 10 fours and two sixes, at a strike rate of 91.07. Ashwin, who boasts 36 five-wicket hauls in Tests, has also scored six centuries and fourteen fifties in the format, making him the only cricketer to reach this unique combination of achievements.

At Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, Ashwin has four centuries batting from number eight or below, second only to New Zealand's Daniel Vettori, who has five. The 38-year-old has an impressive record at this venue, amassing 331 runs at an average of 55.16, with two centuries and one fifty, and taking 30 wickets at an average of 23.60, including four five-wicket hauls and one ten-wicket haul.

Ashwin joins elite company, alongside Garfield Sobers, Kapil Dev, Chris Cairns, and Ian Botham, who have multiple five-wicket hauls and centuries at a single venue. In the ongoing match, Bangladesh opted to bowl first and quickly reduced India to 34/3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's 56 and Rishabh Pant's 39 helped stabilize the innings, but it was Ashwin and Jadeja's 195-run partnership that took India to a commanding position at 339/6 by the end of the day.

Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud delivered a standout bowling performance, taking 4/58 and dismantling India's top order by removing Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli. The playing XIs for the match are as follows:

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

(With inputs from agencies.)