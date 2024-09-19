Hasan Mahmud: The Silent Warrior of Bangladesh Cricket

In a team known for its exuberance, Hasan Mahmud stands out for his composed demeanor. The young Bangladeshi bowler, who shies away from aggressive celebrations, is gaining a reputation for his exceptional bowling skills.

On the opening day of the first Test against India, Mahmud took three crucial wickets in the first session, shaking up a renowned batting lineup that included Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill. Despite the magnitude of his achievements, he limited his celebrations to a few high-fives.

Born into a farmer's family near Chattogram, Mahmud advanced through Bangladesh's age-group system, earning accolades from cricket greats Allan Donald and Ottis Gibson. His recent performances, including a historic Test series sweep in Pakistan, underscore his growing prowess on the international stage.

