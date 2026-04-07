Tamim Iqbal: Youngest Leader of Bangladesh Cricket
Tamim Iqbal, former Bangladesh cricket captain, was appointed the youngest head of the Bangladesh Cricket Board after the National Sports Council dissolved the previous board due to electoral irregularities. Ahesan emphasized that the board was improperly formed. Tamim now leads an 11-member ad-hoc committee for managing upcoming international matches.
In a significant shakeup within Bangladesh cricket administration, Tamim Iqbal has emerged as the youngest head of the nation's Cricket Board. The National Sports Council took decisive action, dissolving the board following an investigation exposing irregularities in the recent elections, according to sports director Mohammed Aminul Ahesan.
Addressing the situation, Ahesan informed the media about the communication with the International Cricket Council (ICC), highlighting the inappropriate formation of the board and expressing confidence in ICC's support of the decision. Previously led by Aminul Islam, the board had faced criticism over its decision not to participate in the Twenty20 World Cup in India.
Tasked with leading a temporary committee, Tamim, who experienced an illustrious career with 391 matches for Bangladesh, is now poised to guide the Cricket Board. His leadership comes at a crucial time as Bangladesh is set to host a major New Zealand tour, featuring a series of competitive matches starting April 17.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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