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Shake-Up in Bangladesh Cricket: Leadership Overhaul Amidst Controversy

Following a diplomatic issue related to the T20 World Cup, Bangladesh's National Sports Council ousted Aminul Islam Bulbul as BCB president, appointing an 11-member ad-hoc committee led by Tamim Iqbal. This interim body will manage board affairs until new elections are held, amid tensions involving anti-India sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:32 IST
Shake-Up in Bangladesh Cricket: Leadership Overhaul Amidst Controversy
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Cricket Board is undergoing significant changes as Aminul Islam Bulbul, former skipper and BCB president, was removed by the National Sports Council (NSC) on Tuesday. This decision comes shortly after Bangladesh requested a revival of bilateral cricket ties with India.

The NSC's abrupt move to form an ad-hoc committee follows controversy during the T20 World Cup. Former interim government advisor Asif Nazrul, an anti-India hardliner, opposed Bangladesh's participation in India, demanding games be shifted to Sri Lanka.

In response, six BCB directors resigned. The newly formed committee, led by veteran cricketer Tamim Iqbal, is tasked with overseeing the board's operations and organizing new elections within 90 days, a timeline accepted by the ICC despite its usual stance against government interference.

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