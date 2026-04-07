Shake-Up in Bangladesh Cricket: Leadership Overhaul Amidst Controversy

The Bangladesh Cricket Board is undergoing significant changes as Aminul Islam Bulbul, former skipper and BCB president, was removed by the National Sports Council (NSC) on Tuesday. This decision comes shortly after Bangladesh requested a revival of bilateral cricket ties with India.

The NSC's abrupt move to form an ad-hoc committee follows controversy during the T20 World Cup. Former interim government advisor Asif Nazrul, an anti-India hardliner, opposed Bangladesh's participation in India, demanding games be shifted to Sri Lanka.

In response, six BCB directors resigned. The newly formed committee, led by veteran cricketer Tamim Iqbal, is tasked with overseeing the board's operations and organizing new elections within 90 days, a timeline accepted by the ICC despite its usual stance against government interference.