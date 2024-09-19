Yashasvi Jaiswal Highlights India’s Resilience Against Bangladesh in Chennai Test

India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal commented on Thursday that the hosts are currently in a 'good position' during the Chennai Test against Bangladesh. Jaiswal contributed a vital 56 runs off 118 balls, including nine boundaries.

Addressing the post-day press conference, Jaiswal noted the challenging conditions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where the ball was 'moving and seaming' early on. He also commended the Bangladesh bowlers for their performance.

'Initially, the ball was moving and seaming a bit and the wicket was a bit damp, so we took our time. But if you see, in the last session, we scored quite well. I think we are in a good position at the moment. The weather was cloudy at the start, so there was some help for bowlers. Yes, they bowled well, but we also scored runs off loose balls,' Jaiswal said. Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl in the first of the two-match series against India. India's top order faltered at 34/3. Opener Jaiswal (56) and Rishabh Pant (39) forged a 62-run partnership, shifting the momentum. India ended the day at 339/6, buoyed by a 195-run stand between Ashwin and Jadeja, who is unbeaten with 86 runs. Ashwin also remained not out, scoring a century.

Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud led their bowling attack with figures of 4/58, dismantling India's top order by removing key players including skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli. Bangladesh's Playing XI included Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (Wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, and Nahid Rana. India's Playing XI featured Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (Wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, and Mohammed Siraj. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)