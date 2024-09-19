Left Menu

Red Bull's Perez and Ferrari's Sainz Bury the Hatchet Ahead of Singapore GP

Red Bull racing driver Sergio Perez and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz clarified there were no hard feelings after their collision at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. They joked and reconciled, aiming for a better performance in Singapore. Perez debunked rumors of further altercations, praising his team's efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 22:27 IST
Red Bull's Perez and Ferrari's Sainz Bury the Hatchet Ahead of Singapore GP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz have resolved their differences following a collision during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The incident, which occurred on the penultimate lap while fighting for third place, allowed McLaren to extend its championship lead by 20 points.

Sainz and Perez spent 20 minutes together in the medical center post-crash, hooked up to heart rate monitors. 'We were looking at each other and saying: 'Mate, what the... happened there?' Sainz shared. Perez confirmed that reports of him hitting Sainz's helmet were exaggerated.

The pair have since buried the hatchet and aim for a good race in Singapore. Perez praised his mechanics for swiftly fixing his car and looks forward to repaying their efforts with a stellar performance this Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024