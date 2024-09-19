Red Bull's Perez and Ferrari's Sainz Bury the Hatchet Ahead of Singapore GP

Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz have resolved their differences following a collision during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The incident, which occurred on the penultimate lap while fighting for third place, allowed McLaren to extend its championship lead by 20 points.

Sainz and Perez spent 20 minutes together in the medical center post-crash, hooked up to heart rate monitors. 'We were looking at each other and saying: 'Mate, what the... happened there?' Sainz shared. Perez confirmed that reports of him hitting Sainz's helmet were exaggerated.

The pair have since buried the hatchet and aim for a good race in Singapore. Perez praised his mechanics for swiftly fixing his car and looks forward to repaying their efforts with a stellar performance this Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)