LIV Golfers Cleared to Compete in PGA Championship and U.S. Ryder Cup

In a landmark decision, the PGA of America declared on Thursday that players from LIV Golf are now eligible to compete in both the PGA Championship and U.S. Ryder Cup teams. This move aims to bridge the growing divide in professional golf.

LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka, who participated in last year's U.S. Ryder Cup team due to a grace period, can now continue his participation through 2024. The PGA of America confirmed that this eligibility also extends to any American player who qualifies for the Ryder Cup on points or via a captain's pick.

This decision paves the way for other LIV golfers like Bryson DeChambeau, the reigning U.S. Open champion, who is currently third on the U.S. points list for the 2025 Ryder Cup despite being ineligible for regular PGA Tour events where most points are earned.

