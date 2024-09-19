Left Menu

Youth Vital in Shaping Developed India: Mandaviya at Yuva Connect

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted the significant role of youth in building a developed India by 2047, at the 'Viksit Bharat Ambassador - Yuva Connect' event in Pune. He emphasized the importance of proper planning and youth-centric decisions in achieving this goal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 23:45 IST
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo: Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, emphasized the crucial role youth will play in transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. Speaking at the 'Viksit Bharat Ambassador - Yuva Connect' event held at SP College in Pune, Mandaviya underscored the need for meticulous planning to achieve this ambitious objective.

Mandaviya quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to make India a developed country by 2047, noting that youth participation is essential. The 'Viksit Bharat Ambassador - Yuva Connect' initiative, launched in Maharashtra, aims to engage with college students across the state to educate them about their role in realizing the 'Viksit Bharat' vision.

During his address, Mandaviya highlighted SP College's rich history and its notable alumni who have significantly contributed to various fields. He stressed that the dream of a developed India hinges on the contributions of such talented youth. Minister of State for Youth Affairs Raksha Khadse encouraged students to join the My Bharat Portal to support national development. Furthermore, Olympic bronze medalist Swapnil Kusale shared his inspirational journey, urging players to utilize the schemes provided by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Concluding the event, participants planted trees under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, further symbolizing their commitment to a greener and developed India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

