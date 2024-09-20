Left Menu

Shohei Ohtani Makes History: 50 Home Runs and 50 Stolen Bases in Single MLB Season

Shohei Ohtani, playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers, became the first MLB player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season. He accomplished this historic feat with a stunning game in Miami, where he also achieved five hits, including two doubles, two stolen bases, and two home runs.

Updated: 20-09-2024 04:52 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 04:52 IST
Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers made MLB history on Thursday in Miami by becoming the first player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season.

Ohtani, who needed a stolen base and two home runs to achieve this milestone, stole bases in his first two at-bats and then blasted two home runs in the fourth and seventh innings. He celebrated with enthusiastic Dodgers fans at LoanDepot Park after his second home run.

Ohtani finished the game with five hits, including two doubles, two stolen bases, and seven RBIs, leading the NL West-leading Dodgers to a commanding 14-3 lead over the Marlins in the seventh inning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

