India's Bowlers Dominate Bangladesh: Restrict to 112/8 at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium

India's bowlers delivered a magnificent performance, restricting Bangladesh to 112 for the loss of eight wickets at the stroke of Tea at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday. At the end of the second session, Bangladesh was reeling at 112/8 in 36.5 overs, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz unbeaten on 12 runs. The visitors still trail by 264 runs.

The second session commenced with Bangladesh at 26/3, Najmul Hossain Shanto (15*) and Mushfiqur Rahim (4*) at the crease. The pair added just 10 runs before Shanto was dismissed for 20. Later, Mushfiqur Rahim was sent back by Jasprit Bumrah in the 13th over for eight runs, leaving Bangladesh at 40/4. Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das then steadied the innings, building a crucial 50-run partnership.

However, Ravindra Jadeja quickly dismissed both batters after their resilient partnership. Das fell for 22, followed shortly by Shakib, who scored 32. The team reached the 100-run mark in the 33rd over but continued to lose wickets. Bumrah struck yet again on the penultimate ball before Tea, sending Hasan Mahmud back on nine runs. Earlier, India concluded its innings at 376, backed by Ashwin's 113 and Jadeja's 86. Hasan Mahmud's five-wicket haul stood out for Bangladesh, making him the first from his nation to achieve the feat in India.

