Zhou Guanyu: Fighting for Sauber Seat Amidst Uncertain Future in Formula One

Zhou Guanyu, China's sole Formula One driver, is determined to secure his place in Sauber amidst a highly uncertain future. With Sauber set to become an Audi factory outfit in 2026 and Nico Hulkenberg joining next season, Zhou faces tough competition. Despite interest from other racing series, Zhou remains focused on his current team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:43 IST
Zhou Guanyu, China's pioneering Formula One driver, expressed his unwavering determination to secure his seat at Sauber for the coming races as his future remains precarious.

Speaking at the Singapore Grand Prix, Zhou emphasized his commitment to showcasing his talent to Sauber and its leader, Mattia Binotto. 'Right now, the plan is to fight for the seat in Sauber, in this team,' Zhou told Reuters.

With Sauber transitioning to an Audi-backed team in 2026 and the impending arrival of Nico Hulkenberg, Zhou's prospects are uncertain. Valtteri Bottas is currently the frontrunner for the remaining seat, adding to the stiff competition Zhou must overcome.

'I would say there's a 50% chance of me staying, but you never know,' Zhou remarked, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the sport. While options in other championships exist, Zhou's focus remains squarely on his current team.

This season has been challenging for Sauber, currently at the bottom of the constructors' standings. Despite setbacks, Zhou remains hopeful about upcoming races, anticipating better performance with future upgrades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

