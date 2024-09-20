World Number One Iga Swiatek Withdraws from China Open

World number one Iga Swiatek has pulled out of the China Open for personal reasons, marking a surprise withdrawal by the five-times Grand Slam champion. On Friday, the 23-year-old Polish tennis star, who triumphed at last year's China Open, confirmed her decision in a public statement.

Swiatek previously withdrew from the Canadian Open and Korea Open, citing fatigue after a strenuous season that included a French Open victory in June and a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics. She also reached the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open before losing to American Jessica Pegula.

"Due to personal matters, I'm forced to withdraw from the China Open in Beijing," Swiatek said. "I'm very sorry as I had an amazing time playing and winning this tournament last year and was really looking forward to being back there. I know that the fans will experience great tennis there, and I'm sorry I won't be part of it this time." The WTA 1000 event will run from September 25 to October 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)