Pakistan-England Second Test Shifted to Multan Amid Stadium Renovations

The second Test between Pakistan and England has been moved from Karachi to Multan due to renovation work at the National Bank Stadium. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the revised schedule for the three-match Test series, with the first and third Tests set in Multan and Rawalpindi, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 16:40 IST
Pakistan-England Second Test Shifted to Multan Amid Stadium Renovations
Jason Gillespie with Pakistan players (Photo: Pakistan Cricket/X). Image Credit: ANI
The second Test between Pakistan and England has been relocated from Karachi to Multan due to ongoing upgrades at the National Bank Stadium in preparation for next year's ICC Champions Trophy, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday. The three-match series against England has an updated schedule, with the second game now in Multan.

Originally slated to be held in Karachi from October 15 to 19, the second Test will now take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The first Test will commence on October 7 in Multan, and the third will follow from October 24 to 28 in Rawalpindi as planned.

"The match has been shifted from Karachi to Multan as the National Bank Stadium is undergoing a major facelift for next year's ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will also feature matches at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium and Rawalpindi's Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium," the PCB stated. Both teams will assemble in Multan on October 2.

This change is not unprecedented; a previous Test against Bangladesh was also moved from Karachi to Rawalpindi due to stadium construction. Pakistan's recent home series against Bangladesh ended in a 2-0 defeat, marking their first Test series loss to Bangladesh.

Pakistan has now plummeted to their lowest ICC Test ranking since 1965, currently standing at eighth. Under captain Shan Masood, Pakistan has yet to secure a Test match victory, suffering significant losses, including a 3-0 series defeat in Australia.

Masood is aiming for his maiden Test win as Pakistan's captain in the upcoming series against England.

(With inputs from agencies.)

