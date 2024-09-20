U Mumba Gears Up for PKL Season 11 with Intensive Training Camp

U Mumba has launched an extensive 40-day training camp at the Wyndham Hotel and Club O7 in Ahmedabad ahead of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11. This rigorous camp, designed to bring together 21 players of both young talent and seasoned experience, aims to prepare the squad for peak performance under the guidance of head coach Gholamreza Mazandarani and assistant coach Anil Chaprana.

Kicking off their campaign on October 18 in Hyderabad, the former PKL champions are set to face Dabang Delhi in a thrilling opening match. The training camp will focus on enhancing the strategic and tactical capabilities of the revamped defense, led by stalwarts Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal, and seasoned player Rinku. Building strong team cohesion and tactical unity has become a priority for the coaching staff, who are dedicated to refining the players' skills and strength for the upcoming season.

CEO Suhail Chandhok emphasized the importance of pre-season preparation, highlighting the efforts made during the auction to assemble a balanced squad. He noted that the support team's expertise, including physios and strength coaches, will play a crucial role in the team's success. Head coach Mazandarani and assistant coach Chaprana bring significant experience and leadership to the camp, aiming to boost the team's fitness, strategies, and overall performance for PKL Season 11.

