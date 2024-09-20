Left Menu

Sarandeep Singh Appointed as New Head Coach of Delhi's Senior Cricket Team

Former India off-spinner Sarandeep Singh has been named the head coach of Delhi's senior cricket team for the upcoming domestic season. Appointed by the Cricket Advisory Committee, he will be supported by bowling coach V Aravind and batting coach Bantu Singh. The senior men's team will feature separate mentors for white and red ball formats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 21:42 IST
Sarandeep Singh Appointed as New Head Coach of Delhi's Senior Cricket Team
Sarandeep Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Sarandeep Singh, a former India off-spinner, has been chosen as the new head coach for Delhi's senior cricket team for the forthcoming domestic season.

This decision, made by the Cricket Advisory Committee, sees him taking over from last year's coach, Devang Gandhi, who stepped down for personal reasons.

Supporting Sarandeep will be bowling coach V Aravind and batting coach Bantu Singh, with additional mentorship provided by Atul Wassan and Robin Singh Junior for different formats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024