Sarandeep Singh Appointed as New Head Coach of Delhi's Senior Cricket Team

Sarandeep Singh, a former India off-spinner, has been chosen as the new head coach for Delhi's senior cricket team for the forthcoming domestic season.

This decision, made by the Cricket Advisory Committee, sees him taking over from last year's coach, Devang Gandhi, who stepped down for personal reasons.

Supporting Sarandeep will be bowling coach V Aravind and batting coach Bantu Singh, with additional mentorship provided by Atul Wassan and Robin Singh Junior for different formats.

