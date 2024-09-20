Sarandeep Singh Appointed as New Head Coach of Delhi's Senior Cricket Team
Former India off-spinner Sarandeep Singh has been named the head coach of Delhi's senior cricket team for the upcoming domestic season. Appointed by the Cricket Advisory Committee, he will be supported by bowling coach V Aravind and batting coach Bantu Singh. The senior men's team will feature separate mentors for white and red ball formats.
Sarandeep Singh, a former India off-spinner, has been chosen as the new head coach for Delhi's senior cricket team for the forthcoming domestic season.
This decision, made by the Cricket Advisory Committee, sees him taking over from last year's coach, Devang Gandhi, who stepped down for personal reasons.
Supporting Sarandeep will be bowling coach V Aravind and batting coach Bantu Singh, with additional mentorship provided by Atul Wassan and Robin Singh Junior for different formats.
