Ricky Ponting Takes Reins at Punjab Kings

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has been appointed the new head coach of Punjab Kings for IPL 2025, following his exit from Delhi Capitals. Ponting's initial tasks include identifying players for retention and filling the captaincy void left by Shikhar Dhawan's retirement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 21:45 IST
Ricky Ponting Takes Reins at Punjab Kings
Ricky Ponting. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Ricky Ponting, the former Australian cricket captain, is the new head coach of Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ponting's appointment comes after his departure from the Delhi Capitals (DC) coaching setup, where he cited availability issues as a critical factor. Ponting will commence his new role starting IPL 2025.

Ponting becomes PBKS's third head coach in four seasons. The team finished ninth in the 2024 IPL season and has not reached the playoffs since being runners-up in 2014. Ponting's immediate responsibilities include identifying players for retention ahead of the next season, pending the finalisation of the IPL's retention rules.

During his tenure with Delhi Capitals, Ponting led the team to three consecutive playoff appearances from 2019 to 2021, including their maiden final in 2020. Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Ponting mentioned creating a 'family environment' at DC and expressed disappointment over his departure. With key performers like Harshal Patel and a mix of domestic and international players, Ponting's next challenge will be addressing the captaincy void left by Shikhar Dhawan's retirement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

