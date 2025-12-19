Rugby-Hansen appointed head coach of New Zealand’s Black Ferns until 2027

Left Menu

Updated: 19-12-2025 02:12 IST
Whitney Hansen has been appointed head coach of New Zealand's Black Ferns, the national women's rugby team, New Zealand Rugby announced on Monday. Hansen succeeds Allan Bunting as the team's 13th coach since they were established in 1991 and will lead them until the end of 2027.

She is the second woman to hold the position after Vicky Dombroski in 1994. "It's an honour to be asked to lead the programme, and it's an exciting time to take on the role of head coach," said Hansen. "If my appointment can inspire women and girls who play or coach rugby in New Zealand, that would be a great result."

Hansen, the daughter of former All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen, played 14 games for Canterbury from 2011 to 2014 before becoming a coach. Her coaching career has spanned roles from Canterbury University to international assignments and she was an assistant coach during the Black Ferns' 2021 Rugby World Cup-winning campaign.

She most recently served as Matatu's head of rugby, having previously coached Canterbury's set-piece group to two Farah Palmer Cup titles. Her appointment comes as the Black Ferns prepare for an 11-Test schedule in 2026 and the first-ever women's British & Irish Lions Series in 2027.

