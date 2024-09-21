Vantika Agrawal's Heroics Lead India to Crucial Draw in Chess Olympiad

International Master Vantika Agrawal delivered a critical victory when it was desperately needed, defeating Grandmaster Irina Krush to secure a 2-2 draw against the United States. This key result keeps India in close contention in the 45th Chess Olympiad currently underway.

The Indian think-tank had rested an out-of-form Grandmaster D Harika, but it didn't alter the fortunes on the top board as R Vaishali succumbed to Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova. Divya Deshmukh settled for a draw with Carissa Yip. Tania Sachdev also shared the point after failing to capitalize on opportunities against Alice Lee.

Vantika Agrawal's win was pivotal, demonstrating her resolve and skill. Krush blundered under time pressure, and Vantika capitalized with an aggressive attack. The draw brings India to 15 points, needing two more victories to keep gold medal hopes alive. Kazakhstan now leads with 16 points, followed by India and nine other teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)