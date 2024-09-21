Left Menu

Sports Roundup: Major Driver Swap, Fever Upsets, and Historic Baseball Feats

This summary covers the latest in sports news, including a significant driver swap in NASCAR, Indiana Fever's WNBA playoff entry, a surprising win in ATP by Francisco Cerundolo, MLB milestones by Shohei Ohtani, and updates on the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies. Additionally, the Brooklyn Nets and Baltimore Ravens confirmed new player signings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 13:27 IST
A significant driver swap is set to take place between Rick Ware Racing and Spire Motorsports post-Bristol race, as teams prepare for 2025. Corey LaJoie and Justin Haley will switch teams, marking their debuts at Kansas Speedway on Sept. 29.

Indiana Fever, underdogs in their WNBA first-round series, have sportsbooks on edge as they face the Connecticut Sun after limping into the playoffs. The Fever's performance could lead to major financial implications.

In ATP action, Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina upset Norway's Casper Ruud in the Laver Cup, leading Team World to tie with Team Europe after day one.

The Atlanta Braves reinstated three-time All-Star Ozzie Albies from the injured list ahead of their series against the Miami Marlins. Albies had been sidelined since fracturing his wrist in late July.

Japan celebrated Shohei Ohtani's historic entry into the 50-50 club in Major League Baseball, becoming the first player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a season.

Alex Bowman secured pole position for the Bristol Night Race, narrowly beating teammate William Byron in NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

The Philadelphia Phillies clinched a playoff berth after a decisive win against the New York Mets, led by Alec Bohm's three-run homer.

In other sports news, the Brooklyn Nets signed guard Killian Hayes and forward Tyrese Martin, while the Baltimore Ravens extended running back Justice Hill's contract by two years.

