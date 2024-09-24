Friedkin Group Reassures Roma Fans Amidst Everton Deal and Coaching Shake-Up

In a rare communication, the normally silent American owners of Roma have addressed fans following a week of upheaval at the Italian club.

The statement was issued after the Friedkin Group, spearheaded by Dan Friedkin and his son Ryan, announced an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Everton, pending clearance from English soccer authorities.

'We love the beautiful game. The potential addition of Everton to our portfolio does not alter our focus on AS Roma,' the Friedkins declared on the Roma website, highlighting that the new acquisition could benefit Roma through multi-club synergies.

The Friedkin Group emphasized that each club within their portfolio operates independently, reiterating their commitment to Roma. 'AS Roma remains at the heart of our football ambitions. Rest assured, our commitment of time, resources, and energy to Roma will not be diminished,' they asserted.

Drama unfolded earlier in the week when former Roma captain and coach Daniele De Rossi was unexpectedly dismissed, sparking fan outrage. Protests erupted on Sunday before and during Roma's first match under new coach Ivan Juric, which resulted in a 3-0 victory over Udinese, marking their first win of the season.

The Friedkins expressed respect for De Rossi, stating, 'We have the utmost respect for Daniele and believe he will have a great career as a coach. Maybe even one day back at Roma.' They acknowledged the difficulty of the decision to parted ways with him, but maintained it was made in the best interest of competing for trophies this season.

