PlanetPlay and UNDP Launch Play2Act to Harness Gaming for Climate Action

PlanetPlay, a not-for-profit platform dedicated to environmental initiatives through gaming, has partnered with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to launch Play2Act, an innovative initiative aimed at leveraging video games to address the climate and nature crises.

Through in-game polls integrated into popular titles, Play2Act seeks to gather public opinions on how gaming can contribute to environmental action. This initiative will begin its initial rollout in late 2024, followed by a second phase in mid-2025, as part of the Games Realising Effective and Affective Transformation (GREAT) project, funded by the European Union Horizon and UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

The GREAT project, running from 2023 to 2026, aims to explore the potential of gaming in enabling citizens to express their views on critical policy issues, particularly climate change. Play2Act will engage younger audiences by using interactive in-game surveys to gather insights on how video games can be used as tools for climate action and nature preservation, allowing players to voice their opinions while enjoying their favorite games.

Players will be able to participate in the survey in ten languages: Arabic, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Mandarin, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish. Notable founding partners include major game studios such as Microsoft Xbox, FunPlus, Rovio, Niantic, Sybo, Jagex, and others.

Rhea Loucas, CEO of PlanetPlay, highlighted the initiative's potential impact, stating, “With the gaming population expected to exceed 3.3 billion by the end of 2024, video games represent a powerful cultural force. Play2Act aims to engage this community in driving positive change.”

Jennifer Baumwoll, acting UNDP Climate Hub Director, emphasized the collaborative effort behind Play2Act, which aims to amplify the gaming industry's role in global climate action. She stated, “We want to use this platform to give a voice to all stakeholders on how gaming can contribute to environmental solutions.”

Yennie Solheim, Director of Social Impact at Niantic, noted the importance of community engagement in sustainability efforts. “By allowing gamers to express their views on sustainability, we can foster positive changes that address climate change on a global scale.”

The results from the initiative will be analyzed by leading academics involved in the GREAT project, including institutions like Leibniz Institute for Research and Information in Education, Bolton University, and Oxford University. This research aims to provide a solid methodology for using games to influence global environmental policy.

Play2Act is positioned to break new ground in climate advocacy, with Loucas stating, “Together, we are pioneering a movement to make gaming a force for good. Our goal is to unite 1 billion gamers to amplify our collective voice for a better future.”