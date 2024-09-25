Tamil Nadu CM Honors Paralympic Heroes, Champions Highlight Government Support

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday felicitated the state's stars from the Paris Paralympics 2024. Among the honored athletes were para-badminton medalists Thulasimathi Murugesan (silver in women's singles SU5), Manisha Ramadass (bronze in women's singles SU5), Nithya Sivan (bronze in women's singles SH6), and men's high jump T63 bronze medalist Mariyappan Thangavelu. The CM presented the medalists with cash prizes and certificates.

Following the event, Satyanarayana, chief coach of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), told ANI, "The Government of India treated Olympians and Paralympians equally. Now, the government supports them, and many athletes are coming forward. Earlier, nobody even knew what Paralympics was. But now, everyone knows about it. Tamil Nadu is excelling and providing numerous facilities to young athletes. Para-sports have reached rural India." Ramadass expressed her joy at being honored, sharing that she did not expect much from herself as it was her debut Paralympics and focused on playing her best. She also had encouraging words for upcoming athletes in the Olympics and Paralympics.

"Returning with the medal was a proud moment for me. The training was tough and my draws were challenging. I urge upcoming athletes, whether aiming for the Paralympics or Olympics, to believe in themselves. Our state government encourages us in every way possible, supporting all sports and medal winners. Their backing means the world to us," she added. Nithya Sivan shared that six athletes from Tamil Nadu participated this time in the Paralympics, and four secured medals. She praised CM Stalin for his efforts in promoting sports.

"This morning, we met CM MK Stalin and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. I am proud and happy to represent Tamil Nadu. With six athletes from the state participating and four winning medals, I hope more athletes from here will compete for Tamil Nadu and India. The CM provided us with cash and awards. I hope the Tamil Nadu government continues its support as it motivates us to perform better. We aim to excel in the Los Angeles Paralympics 2028," Nithya remarked. The Indian contingent concluded its historic Paris Paralympics campaign with a total of 29 medals, including seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze medals, the highest tally for the country in the history of the competition.

A look at India's medalists at the Paris 2024 Paralympics includes: Avani Lekhara (Shooting, Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1, Gold), Mona Agarwal (Shooting, Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1, Bronze), Preethi Pal (Athletics, Women's 100m T35, Bronze), Manish Narwal (Shooting, Men's 10m air pistol SH1, Silver), Rubina Francis (Shooting, Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1, Bronze), Nishad Kumar (Athletics, Men's high jump T47, Silver), Yogesh Kathuniya (Athletics, Men's discus throw F56, Silver), Nitesh Kumar (Badminton, Men's singles SL3, Gold), Thulasimathi Murugesan (Badminton, Women's singles SU5, Silver), Manisha Ramadass (Badminton, Women's singles SU5, Bronze), Suhas Yathiraj (Badminton, Men's singles SL4, Silver), Rakesh Kumar / Sheetal Devi (Archery, Mixed team compound open, Bronze), Sumit Antil (Athletics, Javelin throw F64, Gold), Nithya Sre Sivan (Badminton, Women's singles SH6, Bronze), Deepthi Jeevanji (Athletics, Women's 400m T20, Bronze), Mariyappan Thangavelu (Athletics, Men's high jump T63, Bronze), Sharad Kumar (Athletics, Men's high jump T63, Silver), Ajeet Singh (Athletics, Men's javelin throw F46, Silver), Sundar Singh Gurjar (Athletics, Men's javelin throw F46, Bronze), Sachin Khilari (Athletics, Men's shot put F46, Silver), Harvinder Singh (Archery, Men's individual recurve open, Gold), Dharambir (Athletics, Men's club throw F51, Gold), Parnav Soorma (Athletics, Men's club throw F51, Silver), Kapil Parmar (Judo, Men's -60kg J1, Bronze), Praveen Kumar (Athletics, Men's high jump T64, Gold), Hokato Hotozhe Sema (Athletics, Men's shot put F57, Bronze), Simran (Athletics, Women's 200m T12, Bronze), Navdeep Singh (Athletics, Men's javelin throw F41, Gold).

(With inputs from agencies.)