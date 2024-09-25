Goalkeeper's Rage: Dramatic Scenes Unfold at Swedish Superettan Match

A nail-biting clash between Helsingborg and Landskrona in Sweden's second-tier football league turned chaotic as Landskrona's goalkeeper Amr Kaddoura angrily confronted his club's fans before being restrained by stewards and teammates.

The high-tension Superettan match ended with a 1-0 victory for Helsingborg on Tuesday, but the game was momentarily paused after flares were hurled between rival supporters.

Post-match, Kaddoura dramatically leapt over advertising hoardings, making his way toward the stands to confront fans, gesticulating and shouting. Swedish media reported Kaddoura expressing his frustration, though he was tight-lipped about the specific incident that led him to 'lose it.' The decisive goal, scored by Wilhelm Loeper, added to the controversy, as it appeared to strike his arm before crossing the line, with Loeper cheekily referring to it as the 'hand of God.'

