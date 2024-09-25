World Cup Hero Raphael Varane Calls Time on Glittering Football Career at 31

France's celebrated World Cup-winning defender, Raphael Varane, announced on Wednesday that he is retiring from football at the age of 31. This decision comes after a serious knee injury, marking the end of a triumphant career that saw him rise as one of the sport's elite defenders.

Varane, who earned 93 caps for France between 2013 and 2022, played a critical role in France's 2018 World Cup victory in Russia. He also contributed significantly during their 2014 World Cup campaign and the team's runners-up finish in the 2022 tournament in Qatar. His illustrious club career began at Lens and saw him achieve glittering success at Real Madrid, where he collected three La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies.

After joining Manchester United in 2021, Varane made 95 appearances and lifted both the League Cup and FA Cup before moving to Serie A's Como. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Varane expressed no regrets and shared his pride in adhering to his principles. He plans to continue contributing to the sport in a non-playing role at Como, focusing on raising awareness about concussion dangers in football.

(With inputs from agencies.)