Oaktree Capital Bolsters Inter Milan with €47 Million Injection

U.S. investment fund Oaktree Capital Management has injected €47 million into Inter Milan, the Italian soccer champions announced on Wednesday, while presenting financial results. The capital injection follows Oaktree's acquisition of the Serie A team in May after a missed €395 million payment from the club's former Chinese majority shareholder.

"The investment is a demonstration of its commitment to the club's financial and operational stability to support the highest level of performance on and off the pitch," Inter said in a statement. Oaktree, which is now Inter's controlling shareholder, provided €44 million directly, with a further €3 million coming from loan conversions. This capital increase took place in the first quarter of the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

Inter Milan also reported reduced losses, dropping to €36 million in the 2023-2024 fiscal year from €85 million the previous year. This improvement was attributed to increased revenue from strong sporting results and commercial turnover. The club's summer transfer activities aimed to balance the acquisition of top players with the goal of sustainable growth and success.

