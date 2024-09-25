Left Menu

Oaktree Capital Bolsters Inter Milan with €47 Million Injection

U.S. investment fund Oaktree Capital Management has invested €47 million into Inter Milan, recent financial results reveal. This move follows Oaktree's acquisition of the team in May. The capital aims to stabilize Inter's finances and support their performance both on and off the pitch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 25-09-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 22:01 IST
Oaktree Capital Bolsters Inter Milan with €47 Million Injection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

U.S. investment fund Oaktree Capital Management has injected €47 million into Inter Milan, the Italian soccer champions announced on Wednesday, while presenting financial results. The capital injection follows Oaktree's acquisition of the Serie A team in May after a missed €395 million payment from the club's former Chinese majority shareholder.

"The investment is a demonstration of its commitment to the club's financial and operational stability to support the highest level of performance on and off the pitch," Inter said in a statement. Oaktree, which is now Inter's controlling shareholder, provided €44 million directly, with a further €3 million coming from loan conversions. This capital increase took place in the first quarter of the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

Inter Milan also reported reduced losses, dropping to €36 million in the 2023-2024 fiscal year from €85 million the previous year. This improvement was attributed to increased revenue from strong sporting results and commercial turnover. The club's summer transfer activities aimed to balance the acquisition of top players with the goal of sustainable growth and success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024