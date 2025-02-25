Russia's position on the UEFA executive committee has been eliminated following the European soccer body's upcoming elections in six weeks, signifying a significant shift in leadership dynamics.

Only Norwegian official Lise Klaveness is running for the new women quota place, indicated UEFA on Monday. Meanwhile, Ukrainian soccer legend Andrii Shevchenko aims to replace former president Andriy Pavelko. Notably absent from the list of presidential candidates is Alexander Dyukov, chief executive of Gazprom Neft, despite expectations of extending his tenure after leading the Russian soccer federation since 2019.

Dyukov's absence comes amid broader geopolitical tensions and impacts felt across UEFA's organizational structure, including the ongoing ban on Russian teams due to the Ukraine conflict, and the decision to cease sponsor ties with Gazprom.

