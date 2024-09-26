Epic Showdown: Presidents Cup Golfers Face Off in Montreal

Americans Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau will battle the international duo of Jason Day and An Byeong-hun in the first of five fourball matches in the opening session of the Presidents Cup on Thursday in Montreal.

Southern California's Schauffele has had a breakthrough season, highlighted by victories at the PGA Championship and British Open, and is ranked a career-best second in the world. Australia's Day, meanwhile, aims to improve on his 5-11-4 record in previous Presidents Cup appearances, aided by the big-hitting South Korean An.

In the second match, U.S. captain Jim Furyk selected Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala, while International Team captain Mike Weir opted for Australians Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee. World number one Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley will face South Koreans Im Sung-jae and Tom Kim in the third match.

Canadian Taylor Pendrith is expected to receive enthusiastic support at the Royal Montreal Golf Club when he and South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout take on Americans Wyndham Clark and Keegan Bradley in the fourth match. The day concludes with Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns versus Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and Canada's Corey Conners.

The U.S. has dominated the Presidents Cup with a 12-1-1 record and is once again the favorite, even against a more experienced International Team. The Internationals seek to end a victory drought that dates back to their lone win in 1998 at Royal Melbourne. The U.S. team boasts five of the top 10 players globally, whereas the International Team's highest-ranked player is Matsuyama, ranked seventh.

(With inputs from agencies.)