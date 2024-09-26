Left Menu

Schmidt Updates Wallabies Squad Ahead of Final Test Against All Blacks

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has made changes to the squad for the final Rugby Championship test against the All Blacks. Injured Marika Koroibete is replaced by Dylan Pietsch. Other changes include Jake Gordon and Ben Donaldson stepping in. The Wallabies aim to recover after a loss in Sydney.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 09:04 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 09:04 IST
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has made significant adjustments to his lineup for the final Rugby Championship test against the All Blacks, which will take place in Wellington on Saturday. The changes come in the wake of a wrist injury to Marika Koroibete, Australia's best test player in 2019 and 2022.

Talking to reporters, Schmidt explained that Koroibete's injury had affected his performance, although questions on whether he would have been dropped were termed 'moot' by the coach. Dylan Pietsch steps in to replace Koroibete, earning his first test start after impressing in Sydney.

Additionally, Jake Gordon replaces Nic White at scrumhalf while Ben Donaldson fills in as backup flyhalf. Schmidt clarified that these changes were about optimizing player freshness and not performance-related. The Wallabies, who last beat the All Blacks in New Zealand in 2001, aim to start strongly to overcome last weekend's defeat.

