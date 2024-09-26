India Strikes Gold: Historic Win for Women's Chess Team at 45th Olympiad

India's women chess team has made history by winning gold at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest. The team, featuring Vantika Agrawal, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Divya Deshmukh, and Tania Sachdev, secured the nation's first gold in the women's competition.

The players expressed their exhilaration in interviews, with Vantika Agrawal describing the win as a unique and joyful experience. Tania Sachdev shared her overwhelming joy, emphasizing that pressure is a privilege that comes with high-stakes success. Vaishali Rameshbabu reflected on the lessons learned from past competitions, which helped them perform under pressure.

The victory was sealed in a dominating performance against Azerbaijan in the final round, with wins from Harika, Divya, and Vantika, and a draw by Vaishali. Prime Minister Modi celebrated the team's success, meeting with both the men's and women's teams. This triumph is a significant milestone for Indian chess.

(With inputs from agencies.)