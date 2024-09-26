Left Menu

World Shooting Elite Gears Up for ISSF World Cup Final in Delhi

India's top shooters will compete against the world's best, including eight reigning Olympic champions, at the ISSF World Cup Final held at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range. A total of 132 shooters from 37 nations will partake in the event, which determines the best in each of the 12 Olympic disciplines.

India's top shooters are set to compete against the world's elite at the ISSF World Cup Final at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range next month, with eight reigning Olympic champions among the challengers.

The event will feature 132 top shooters from 37 nations, vying to be crowned the best in each of the 12 Olympic disciplines. India will field a squad of 23, benefiting from wild card entries.

Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, President, National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) emphasized the importance of such events for inspiration and growth of Indian shooters.

