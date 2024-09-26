Sports Recap: Farewells, Controversies, and Record-Breaking Moments

In a series of significant updates, the sports world bids farewell to Oakland's major league baseball era with the Athletics' final home game against the Texas Rangers. The A's wrap up 57 years in Oakland before moving to Sacramento and eventually to Las Vegas by 2025.

Hurricane Helene forced MLB to postpone the Braves-Mets series, reshuffling the schedule with a potentially decisive doubleheader on Monday that will impact the National League wild card race. Atlanta hopes to catch up, trailing New York and Arizona by one game.

Meanwhile, Orioles pitcher Grayson Rodriguez's season has ended due to shoulder and back issues. In WNBA news, the league condemned racist abuse from fans, emphasizing zero tolerance. Caitlin Clark's stellar rookie season hints at more to come despite the Fever's early playoff exit. On ice, Kings' Drew Doughty faces a fractured ankle. NBA's Derrick Rose retires, closing a celebrated career. The Phillies secure a first-round bye with a win over the Cubs. Finally, Toyota announces it will not renew its Olympic sponsorship, and ex-Vikings QB Tommy Kramer reveals his dementia diagnosis, championing better post-retirement medical care for players.

(With inputs from agencies.)