Early Breakthrough by Akash Deep, But Bangladesh Fights Back

India's young pacer Akash Deep made early inroads, but Bangladesh bounced back with a strong partnership on the opening day of the second Test at Green Park. At the end of the first session, Bangladesh posted a score of 74/2, with Mominul Haque and Najmul Hossain Shanto holding the fort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 13:02 IST
Team India (Photo: BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
India's young pacer Akash Deep made an impression early on, but Bangladesh retaliated with a solid partnership on the first day of the second Test at Green Park on Friday. By the end of the first session, Bangladesh managed to put up 74/2 on the scoreboard, with Mominul Haque and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto unbeaten at 17 and 28 runs, respectively.

Despite the overcast conditions providing swing and bounce, Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj struggled to break Bangladesh's opening partnership. Zakir Hasan anchored the innings, while Shadman Islam took charge of scoring. The duo skillfully navigated the initial threat, avoiding significant damage in the first eight overs.

The persistent partnership prompted Indian captain Rohit Sharma to bring in spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Akash Deep. Ashwin's variations fell short, but Akash's dynamic bowling resulted in an edge from Zakir, which was brilliantly caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal. Akash further solidified India's position by dismissing Shadman through a successful DRS review.

However, the momentum shifted as Najmul and Mominul capitalized on loose deliveries to forge an unbeaten 45-run stand, keeping Bangladesh competitive. Rain intervened soon after, bringing an abrupt end to the session, with covers laid out on the ground to protect the pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

