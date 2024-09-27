Left Menu

Rising Popularity of WNBA Brings Surge in Harassment; Veterans Demand Action

As the WNBA gains popularity, players are facing increased harassment, particularly racist and sexist abuse. Veterans and rookies alike are calling for stronger measures from league officials to combat this issue. Caitlin Clark's entry has driven higher viewership, yet harassment remains a serious problem, especially during the playoffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:47 IST
Rising Popularity of WNBA Brings Surge in Harassment; Veterans Demand Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The growing popularity of the WNBA has brought an unexpected downside: a surge in harassment, including racist and sexist abuse, according to players and league veterans who are urging officials to take immediate action.

This year's addition of college media sensation Caitlin Clark has driven record viewership and attendance, embedding the league more deeply in mainstream U.S. sports culture, where such discrimination remains an issue. The controversy has taken center stage during the ongoing WNBA playoffs.

"I don't appreciate the new fans that sit there and yell racial slurs at myself, my teammates, and the people that I play against," Brittney Griner said after her Phoenix Mercury were eliminated by the Minnesota Lynx. "I do appreciate the new fans that respect the game and are here to grow our league."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024