Rising Popularity of WNBA Brings Surge in Harassment; Veterans Demand Action

The growing popularity of the WNBA has brought an unexpected downside: a surge in harassment, including racist and sexist abuse, according to players and league veterans who are urging officials to take immediate action.

This year's addition of college media sensation Caitlin Clark has driven record viewership and attendance, embedding the league more deeply in mainstream U.S. sports culture, where such discrimination remains an issue. The controversy has taken center stage during the ongoing WNBA playoffs.

"I don't appreciate the new fans that sit there and yell racial slurs at myself, my teammates, and the people that I play against," Brittney Griner said after her Phoenix Mercury were eliminated by the Minnesota Lynx. "I do appreciate the new fans that respect the game and are here to grow our league."

(With inputs from agencies.)