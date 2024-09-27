Sri Lanka to Host West Indies for Exciting October White-Ball Series
Sri Lanka is set to play a three-match ODI and T20I series against the West Indies in October, with games held in Dambulla and Kandy. Sri Lanka aims to continue their positive momentum, while the West Indies look to build on their recent success against South Africa.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka is preparing to host the West Indies for a series of white-ball bilateral matches in October, featuring a three-match T20I and ODI series, as confirmed by the ICC.
The Sri Lankan team will look to maintain their recent form, boasting a series win over India and a standout Test victory against England at The Oval. Their impressive home series against New Zealand adds to their confidence as they head into the upcoming matches.
The West Indies, despite struggles in Test cricket, recently triumphed over South Africa with a 3-0 win in a T20I series. The T20I matches between Sri Lanka and the West Indies are scheduled for October 13, 15, and 17 in Dambulla. The ODI series will take place on October 20, 23, and 26 in Kandy, with both countries evenly matched in this format.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sri Lanka
- West Indies
- white-ball series
- October
- ODI series
- T20I series
- ICC
- Dambulla
- Kandy
- cricket
ALSO READ
SACA Calls for Women's Inclusion Amid South Africa-Afghanistan ODI Series
PCB Allocates 12.8 Billion Rupees for Stadium Renovation Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy
Indian Airlines See 5.7% Passenger Growth in August Despite Operational Hiccups
Indian Women's Team Eyes ICC Glory: Can They Keep Their Cool?
Outgoing ICC ACU Chief Raises Concerns Over Local T20 Leagues