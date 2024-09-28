Left Menu

Double Olympic Champion Remco Evenepoel Stays Committed to Soudal-Quick Step

Remco Evenepoel, the Belgian cyclist and double Olympic champion, announced he will remain with his current team, Soudal-Quick Step, amid rumors of a potential move to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe. Evenepoel, who has his sights set on winning the Tour de France, is contracted until 2026.

28-09-2024
Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel has confirmed that he has no intention of leaving his current team, Soudal-Quick Step, despite rumors of a transfer to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe. The Belgian cyclist, who clinched gold in both the men's road race and time trial at the Paris Olympics this year, is under contract until the end of 2026.

"I'll stay where I am, that's pretty clear," said Evenepoel, the 2022 Vuelta a Espana winner, in a statement on Friday. "No transfers."

Addressing the ongoing speculation, he noted, "Some information was more than I knew myself, which was pretty funny to hear, but nothing changes." The 24-year-old who recently secured his world road time trial title in Zurich, Switzerland, emphasized his commitment to his teammates and their collective goal of winning the Tour de France.

