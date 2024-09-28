Left Menu

Nadda Lauds PM Modi's Efforts in Boosting Sports Facilities and Funding

Union Minister and BJP president J P Nadda highlighted PM Narendra Modi's continuous efforts to enhance sports facilities for athletes. He noted that the budget for the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has tripled, providing world-class support for athletes. The initiatives have significantly improved India's performance in international sports events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-09-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 14:43 IST
Nadda Lauds PM Modi's Efforts in Boosting Sports Facilities and Funding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering commitment to improving sports facilities for athletes.

Nadda revealed that budgetary allocations for the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports have tripled under the BJP-led NDA government, while discussing at an event to honor Para-Olympians in Patna.

'The Central government is offering world-class training, equipment, and coaching across 34 sports disciplines,' Nadda said, noting the current financial year's ministry budget has risen to Rs 3,342 crore.

The Central government's robust initiatives have led to remarkable performances in the Olympic, Para-Olympic, and other international sports contests, he added.

Nadda cited 1,000 Khelo India centres, with 715 operational, promoting sports excellence nationwide. Later, he assessed the BJP's membership drive in Bihar ahead of the 2025 state assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024