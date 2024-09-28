Nadda Lauds PM Modi's Efforts in Boosting Sports Facilities and Funding

Union Minister and BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering commitment to improving sports facilities for athletes.

Nadda revealed that budgetary allocations for the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports have tripled under the BJP-led NDA government, while discussing at an event to honor Para-Olympians in Patna.

'The Central government is offering world-class training, equipment, and coaching across 34 sports disciplines,' Nadda said, noting the current financial year's ministry budget has risen to Rs 3,342 crore.

The Central government's robust initiatives have led to remarkable performances in the Olympic, Para-Olympic, and other international sports contests, he added.

Nadda cited 1,000 Khelo India centres, with 715 operational, promoting sports excellence nationwide. Later, he assessed the BJP's membership drive in Bihar ahead of the 2025 state assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)