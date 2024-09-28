New Zealand's Dominant Display Seals Victory Against Wallabies
Winger Caleb Clarke scored two tries as New Zealand decisively beat the Wallabies 33-13 on Saturday, closing out the Rugby Championship with a third win and ending a six-year victory drought in Wellington. Key performances from Sevu Reece, Will Jordan, and Clarke helped secure the win.
Despite losing to South Africa twice and once at home to Argentina, the All Blacks were thrilled to send former captain Sam Cane off with a victory in his 100th test. This victory marked New Zealand's first in Wellington since 2018.
Australia's first-half effort was strong, with a try from Fraser McReight and two penalties by Noah Lolesio, but their second-half struggles allowed New Zealand to dominate. All Blacks captain Scott Barrett and Australia captain Harry Wilson reflected on the match, showcasing New Zealand's defensive grit and Australia's missed opportunities.
