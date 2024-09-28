WADA Appeals Clearing of Tennis Star Jannik Sinner for Doping Violation

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has made an official appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, contesting an independent tribunal's August decision that cleared tennis world number one Jannik Sinner of any doping violations.

According to WADA, the tribunal's conclusion of 'no fault or negligence' in Sinner's case was incorrect. WADA is now seeking a period of ineligibility ranging from one to two years for the Italian tennis champion, who secured titles at both the Australian Open and U.S. Open.

The tribunal, organized by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), had previously accepted Sinner's explanation that the banned substance clostebol entered his system via massages and sports therapy from a member of his support team. Despite this, WADA remains unsatisfied with the decision. Britain's Tara Moore highlighted the disparity in the outcomes of doping cases, while WADA emphasized their right to appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)