WADA Appeals Decision in Jannik Sinner Steroid Case

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has appealed a decision involving top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner in a steroid case. WADA announced Saturday that it is seeking a one to two-year ban for the U.S. Open champion.

The appeal comes despite an independent tribunal previously exonerating Sinner from blame, attributing the banned substance Clostebol found in his system to accidental exposure via a physiotherapist's spray.

Sinner, who tested positive twice in March, contested the charges successfully, but WADA is challenging the tribunal's ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The case may not conclude before the Australian Open in January, where Sinner is set to defend his title.

(With inputs from agencies.)