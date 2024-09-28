Left Menu

Praggnanandhaa Credits Success to Support Network Amid India's Chess Triumphs

Indian chess grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa attributes his success to family, trainers, and sponsors, highlighting the Adani Group's significant role. India's chess teams recently achieved historic wins at the 45th Chess Olympiad, clinching two gold medals and individual accolades for four players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 21:00 IST
Praggnanandhaa Credits Success to Support Network Amid India's Chess Triumphs
R Praggnanandhaa (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian chess grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa has credited his phenomenal success to the unwavering support he has received from his family, trainers, and sponsors. Speaking to ANI, Praggnanandhaa emphasized the invaluable contributions of his parents, current and former trainers, and sponsors, including Ramco Group and Adani Group. 'There are many people in the journey who have supported me starting with my parents. My current and previous trainers, my first sponsor, Ramco Group, and right now the Adani Group have been supporting me for the last year, to whom I've been truly grateful,' he stated.

The grandmaster particularly highlighted the monumental impact of the Adani Group on his training regimen. 'I needed to train a lot, which was made possible by the Adani Group. I also met Gautam Adani at the start of the year and he said that I should get a gold for India this year. I am truly grateful to Gautam Adani sir for his support,' Praggnanandhaa added.

India has achieved a historic milestone in chess, securing two gold medals in the 45th Chess Olympiad. The men's team claimed the gold in the open category, and the women's team triumphed in their category. In a spectacular display, the men's team won 10 out of 11 matches, while the women's team secured 9 victories. Individual gold medals were awarded to Gukesh D. and Arjun Erigaisi in the open section, and Divya Deshmukh and Vantika Agrawal in the women's category.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024