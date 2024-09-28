Praggnanandhaa Credits Success to Support Network Amid India's Chess Triumphs

Indian chess grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa has credited his phenomenal success to the unwavering support he has received from his family, trainers, and sponsors. Speaking to ANI, Praggnanandhaa emphasized the invaluable contributions of his parents, current and former trainers, and sponsors, including Ramco Group and Adani Group. 'There are many people in the journey who have supported me starting with my parents. My current and previous trainers, my first sponsor, Ramco Group, and right now the Adani Group have been supporting me for the last year, to whom I've been truly grateful,' he stated.

The grandmaster particularly highlighted the monumental impact of the Adani Group on his training regimen. 'I needed to train a lot, which was made possible by the Adani Group. I also met Gautam Adani at the start of the year and he said that I should get a gold for India this year. I am truly grateful to Gautam Adani sir for his support,' Praggnanandhaa added.

India has achieved a historic milestone in chess, securing two gold medals in the 45th Chess Olympiad. The men's team claimed the gold in the open category, and the women's team triumphed in their category. In a spectacular display, the men's team won 10 out of 11 matches, while the women's team secured 9 victories. Individual gold medals were awarded to Gukesh D. and Arjun Erigaisi in the open section, and Divya Deshmukh and Vantika Agrawal in the women's category.

