La Liga Stands Against Racism: Calls for Action Against Social Media Campaign

The Spanish league is urging police to act against a social media campaign promoting racism targeting Vinícius Júnior. Ahead of Sunday's Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid derby, the campaign encourages face mask-wearing to shield racist chanters. The league condemns these actions inciting racial hatred.

Vinícius Júnior
  • Country:
  • Spain

The Spanish league announced on Saturday its intent to request police intervention against the promoters of a social media campaign designed to incite racist behavior towards Vinícius Júnior during Sunday's derby between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

The campaign promotes the use of face masks among Atletico fans, ostensibly to hinder authorities from identifying those engaging in racist chants or insults.

Vinícius, who is Black, has been a frequent target of racial abuse during away games in recent seasons. One notable incident occurred before a derby against Atletico in January 2023, when an effigy of him was hung from a bridge. Four individuals were arrested and now face charges that could result in four-year prison sentences.

The league has condemned the face-covering campaign, calling it an effort to "incite hate" and urging police to locate and detain its promoters. "The league energetically condemns these actions that encourage, promote or incite directly or indirectly hatred against a given person, in this case Vinícius Júnior, for motives of race," the league stated.

