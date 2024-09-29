Bayern Munich's Kane Suffers Ankle Injury in Leverkusen Draw

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane left the field due to a left ankle injury in the 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

After clashing with Leverkusen's Amine Adli on Saturday, the England captain clutched his ankle and appeared in pain. He was substituted by Thomas Müller in the 86th minute and exited limping.

''When Harry has to leave the field, then there's something. It doesn't look good,'' said Bayern's director of sport Max Eberl to Sky. However, Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen sounded more optimistic shortly after the match. ''He got a knock, but from what I've heard from the doctors, it's nothing too serious,'' Dreesen noted.

