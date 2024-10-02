Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli Maintain Perfect Start in Asian Champions League

Al-Hilal handed Iraq's Al-Shorta a 5-0 thrashing in Riyadh on Tuesday, propelling themselves alongside fellow Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli with maximum points after two games in the Asian Champions League Elite. Meanwhile, holders Al-Ain faltered, losing 4-2 to Al-Gharafa.

Late strikes from Seydou Sano and Yacine Brahimi sealed Al-Gharafa's victory in Doha after Al-Ain's Kaku Romero and Sofiane Rahimi had battled to level the score following a double from former Real Madrid forward Joselu. "We needed this win," Joselu remarked. "I'm happy I scored, but what's important is the team. We lost our last game in the league, so today we needed to show our strength."

Joselu opened the scoring for Al-Gharafa by redirecting Sano's shot past Khalid Eisa in first half injury time, and extended the lead with a close-range header shortly after the break. A penalty from Kaku and a stunning equalizer from Rahimi brought Al-Ain back into contention, only for Al-Gharafa to clinch their win late on.

Sano added to his side's tally in the 72nd minute, and Brahimi secured the result four minutes later. Meanwhile, Al-Hilal breezed past Al-Shorta, led by goals from Michael Leonardo, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Salem Al-Dawsari, Nasser Al-Dawsari, and Mohammed Kanno. The top eight teams from the west and east divisions will advance to the last 16 in March, followed by a centralised tournament in Saudi Arabia culminating in the final on May 4.

