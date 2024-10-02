Highlights from the World of Sports: Coaches, Tragedies, and Blockbusters

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

The Houston Dash parted ways with first-year head coach Fran Alonso on Tuesday. The 48-year-old Spaniard had been on an unexplained leave of absence since late June.

After missing the past two seasons with a serious knee injury, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is hoping to be in uniform on opening night. Ball, 26, last played in a game for Chicago on Jan. 14, 2022. Multiple procedures on his left knee since then include a rare double cartilage transplant.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz will clash in Wednesday's China Open final in Beijing. The top-seeded Sinner advanced with a 6-3, 7-6 (3) victory over home favorite Bu Yunchaokete and No. 2 seed Alcaraz held off No. 3 Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-3 in Tuesday's semifinals.

Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams says he hasn't spoken to Antonio Pierce since the Las Vegas head coach apparently liked a social media post suggesting Adams be traded. A verified account linked to Pierce liked an Instagram post Monday by Sports Illustrated stating, "Davante Adams is likely to be gone if the Raiders get what they want in a trade."

The NFL suspended Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller for four games without pay Tuesday for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Miller can be reinstated after the Bills play their Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks Oct. 28. He'll also miss games against the Houston Texans, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans during that time.

