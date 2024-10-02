Left Menu

Nations Gear Up To Challenge Australia in Women's T20 World Cup

Top teams like India, England, and South Africa aim to break Australia's dominance in the Women's T20 World Cup, starting in Sharjah. Led by new captain Alyssa Healy, Australia is the team to beat. England, India, and South Africa have shown potential to upset the defending champions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 02-10-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 12:49 IST
Nations Gear Up To Challenge Australia in Women's T20 World Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Top cricketing nations such as India, England, and South Africa are gearing up to challenge Australia's supremacy in the Women's T20 World Cup, kicking off with a doubleheader in Sharjah on Thursday. Bangladesh faces Scotland in the opener, followed by Pakistan against Sri Lanka.

Australia remains the team to beat, having won three consecutive tournaments and six out of nine overall. With the recent appointment of Alyssa Healy as captain after Meg Lanning's departure, the squad is brimming with match-winners like Ellyse Perry and Tayla Vlaeminck.

Other teams like England, featuring key players Sophie Ecclestone and Nat Sciver-Brunt, and India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, are also strong contenders. South Africa, rebounding from their World Cup final loss at home, are in formidable form under new captain Laura Wolvaardt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024