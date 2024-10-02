Nations Gear Up To Challenge Australia in Women's T20 World Cup

Top cricketing nations such as India, England, and South Africa are gearing up to challenge Australia's supremacy in the Women's T20 World Cup, kicking off with a doubleheader in Sharjah on Thursday. Bangladesh faces Scotland in the opener, followed by Pakistan against Sri Lanka.

Australia remains the team to beat, having won three consecutive tournaments and six out of nine overall. With the recent appointment of Alyssa Healy as captain after Meg Lanning's departure, the squad is brimming with match-winners like Ellyse Perry and Tayla Vlaeminck.

Other teams like England, featuring key players Sophie Ecclestone and Nat Sciver-Brunt, and India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, are also strong contenders. South Africa, rebounding from their World Cup final loss at home, are in formidable form under new captain Laura Wolvaardt.

