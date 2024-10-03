Left Menu

Kickstarting Change: How Football Transforms Lives in UK Prisons

The UK's prison overcrowding crisis highlights the need for reform. The Twinning Project uses football to improve wellbeing and social connections among prisoners. This initiative enhances life satisfaction and reduces reoffending by fostering a sense of belonging and equipping prisoners with valuable skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-10-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 10:30 IST
Kickstarting Change: How Football Transforms Lives in UK Prisons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK's prison overcrowding crisis is bringing attention to longstanding concerns about the conditions inside correctional facilities. With high incidents of violence and poor mental health, reform is needed.

The Twinning Project, a UK-based charity, collaborates with prisons and professional football clubs to offer prisoners coaching and qualifications. This initiative aims to improve prisoners' wellbeing and social connections.

Initial findings indicate that organised sports, like football, contribute to reduced reoffending rates and better life satisfaction. While more data is needed, these programmes are crucial in cultivating a rehabilitative environment within prisons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024