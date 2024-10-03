Historic Multi-Year Contracts for West Indies Cricketers

In an unprecedented move, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has awarded multi-year contracts to nine of its prominent cricketers, a first in the region's cricket history. Among those contracted are ODI vice-captain Alzarri Joseph and women's T20I captain Hayley Matthews.

The decision comes as part of CWI's efforts to retain talent in the face of increasing involvement in global franchise leagues, which has depleted the national team's talent pool over the past years. Overall, 15 male and senior female players secured contracts, with six men among them receiving multi-year deals based on their 2023-2024 performances.

This development is supported by a recent Memorandum of Understanding between the CWI and West Indies Players Association, emphasizing dialogue and practical approaches in modern cricket realities. CWI Director Miles Bascombe expressed optimism, citing player acceptance of contracts as a positive step towards team stability and performance enhancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)