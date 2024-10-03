Left Menu

Historic Multi-Year Contracts for West Indies Cricketers

Cricket West Indies announced multi-year contracts for nine players, including significant figures like Alzarri Joseph and Hayley Matthews. This move is part of a strategy to improve national team stability amid the lure of global T20 leagues. Additional contracts were awarded based on recent performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stjohns | Updated: 03-10-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 11:42 IST
Historic Multi-Year Contracts for West Indies Cricketers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented move, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has awarded multi-year contracts to nine of its prominent cricketers, a first in the region's cricket history. Among those contracted are ODI vice-captain Alzarri Joseph and women's T20I captain Hayley Matthews.

The decision comes as part of CWI's efforts to retain talent in the face of increasing involvement in global franchise leagues, which has depleted the national team's talent pool over the past years. Overall, 15 male and senior female players secured contracts, with six men among them receiving multi-year deals based on their 2023-2024 performances.

This development is supported by a recent Memorandum of Understanding between the CWI and West Indies Players Association, emphasizing dialogue and practical approaches in modern cricket realities. CWI Director Miles Bascombe expressed optimism, citing player acceptance of contracts as a positive step towards team stability and performance enhancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024